UrduPoint.com

FBR Field Formations Asked To Recover Pending Arrears, Pursue Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 09:31 PM

FBR field formations asked to recover pending arrears, pursue cases

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Asim Ahmad on Wednesday directed the field formations to recover all pending arrears and expeditiously pursue cases pending in courts in order to strengthen revenue collection to achieve sustainable economic development in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman Federal board of Revenue Asim Ahmad on Wednesday directed the field formations to recover all pending arrears and expeditiously pursue cases pending in courts in order to strengthen revenue collection to achieve sustainable economic development in the country.

He visited the Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Lahore and held a detailed meeting with the chief commissioner and commissioners of LTO, besides, he discussed revenue collection for the period of July-February 2023, said a press release.

He also reiterated his resolve to achieve the budgetary target assigned to FBR and the team of LTO Lahore assured that they would make all-out efforts to attain the desired results despite import compression and challenging the market conditions.

The chairman also discussed problems being faced by the field formations and assured them to resolve them as soon as possible.

A detailed discussion was held on challenges being faced in various sectors along with strategies to be adopted to achieve the budgetary target for the remaining months of the financial year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Import FBR Market All

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan reacts to clashes outside Imran Khan’s residence  

15 minutes ago
 US Working to Cut Brazil's Fertilizer Needs to Cur ..

US Working to Cut Brazil's Fertilizer Needs to Curb Russian Influence - State De ..

16 seconds ago
 Ahsan for strict monitoring of edibles, action aga ..

Ahsan for strict monitoring of edibles, action against hoarders during Ramazan

17 seconds ago
 Germany Appoints New Top General of Armed Forces - ..

Germany Appoints New Top General of Armed Forces - Defense Ministry

18 seconds ago
 Change to Pension Age Clears France's Joint Parlia ..

Change to Pension Age Clears France's Joint Parliamentary Committee

20 seconds ago
 US Sanctions 3 Bosnians for Corruption, Underminin ..

US Sanctions 3 Bosnians for Corruption, Undermining Stability - Treasury

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.