FBR field formations asked to recover pending arrears, pursue cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman Federal board of Revenue Asim Ahmad on Wednesday directed the field formations to recover all pending arrears and expeditiously pursue cases pending in courts in order to strengthen revenue collection to achieve sustainable economic development in the country.

He visited the Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Lahore and held a detailed meeting with the chief commissioner and commissioners of LTO, besides, he discussed revenue collection for the period of July-February 2023, said a press release.

He also reiterated his resolve to achieve the budgetary target assigned to FBR and the team of LTO Lahore assured that they would make all-out efforts to attain the desired results despite import compression and challenging the market conditions.

The chairman also discussed problems being faced by the field formations and assured them to resolve them as soon as possible.

A detailed discussion was held on challenges being faced in various sectors along with strategies to be adopted to achieve the budgetary target for the remaining months of the financial year.