FBR field offices to remain open till 7 PM on March 31

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In order to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duties and taxes, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday directed all its field offices to remain open till 19:00 hours on Wednesday, March 31st

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ):In order to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duties and taxes, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday directed all its field offices to remain open till 19:00 hours on Wednesday, March 31st.

According to press statement issued here, the board had issued instructions to all the large taxpayer office, medium taxpayer office, corporate tax office and regional taxpayer office to observed extended working hours on the last day of March.

FBR has further instructed the Chief Commissioners (IR) to liaise with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to ensure transfer of tax collection by these branches on March 31 to the respective SBP branches on the same date so as to account the same towards collection for the month of March, 2020.