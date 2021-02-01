UrduPoint.com
FBR Finalizes Evaluation Of Applications For Track & Trace System Of Specified Goods

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 11:20 PM

FBR finalizes evaluation of applications for Track & Trace System of specified goods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has successfully completed the evaluation process for the grant of five-year license for an IT-based solution for electronic monitoring through Track and Trace System of specified goods including Tobacco, Cement, Sugar and Fertilizer.

Initially 11 bids were received out of which 8 bids were technically qualified, said FBR statement issued here Monday.

The Technical scores were awarded to them on the basis of specified evaluation criteria, it said adding that for ensuring complete transparency, technical scores of all technically compliant bidders were displayed for all attendees to see prior to opening of the financial bids.

Afterwards, the opening of the financial bids was held on February 1 at FBR Headquarter, Islamabad, which was attended by 8 technically compliant applicants/bidders.

The financial bids were publicly opened by the 7-member licensing committee, headed by Karamatullah Khan Chaudhry. Accordingly, cumulative (technical and financial) scores of all the 8 qualified applicants were derived.

As a result of the above, M/s. AJCL/Authentix/MITAS was declared as "the most advantageous bid" on the basis of the combined highest score in accordance with the Licensing Rules 2019 and PPRA rules 2004.

FBR has stated that installation of the Track and Trace System in the identified sectors would be a game changer for improving revenue and curbing counterfeit products in the market. FBR expects to start installing UIMs (tax stamps) on various sector products from July 2021, the statement added.

