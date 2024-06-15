FBR Forms Anomaly Committees To Identify, Resolve Finance Bill 2024 Anomalies
Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana on Saturday formed two anomaly committees in order to identify and remove the business and technical related anomalies in the Finance Bill 2024.
The Anomaly Committee on Business will be chaired by President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Atif Akram Shaikh and All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Gohar Ijaz, while its co-chairpersons will be Member Customs (Policy) Ashhad Jawad and Member IR Policy Amna Faiz Bhatty, said a news release.
Similarly, the Anomaly Committee on Technical would be chaired by Managing Partner of KPMG Adnan Rizvi, while Member Customs (Policy) Ashhad Jawad and Member IR Policy Amna Faiz Bhatti will be its co-chairpersons.
Other members of the committees include prominent businessmen from various chambers of commerce and trade bodies.
Both the committees will submit their recommendations by June 20, 2024.
