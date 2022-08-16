UrduPoint.com

FBR Holds 8th Computerized Ballot Of POS Invoicing Prize Scheme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2022 | 12:26 AM

FBR holds 8th computerized ballot of POS Invoicing Prize Scheme

Continuing with its ongoing monthly tradition, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday held 8th computerized ballot of its flagship initiative of Point of Sale (POS) Invoicing Prize Scheme today at FBR (HQs), Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Continuing with its ongoing monthly tradition, Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday held 8th computerized ballot of its flagship initiative of Point of Sale (POS) Invoicing Prize Scheme today at FBR (HQs), Islamabad.

A total of Rs. 54 million were disbursed among the 1017 lucky draw winners during the ceremony, said a press release issued by FBR here.

Dr. Faiz Illahi Memon, Member (Admin & HR) FBR was chief guest on the occasion, also attended by senior officials and representatives of the mainstream national media.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr. Faiz Illahi emphasized that POS Prize Scheme was progressing successfully and efforts were afoot to further expand the initiative to bring more Tier-1 Retailers under the POS.

He further reiterated that transparency and fairness were the two hallmarks of the scheme which was encouraging more people to participate in the innovative scheme with each passing month.

'Consistency is the main ingredient for success of any economic policy', remarked Dr. Faiz Illahi and hoped that the scheme will continue to pay its dividends.

The chief guest explained that digitization of economic transactions and automation of business processes were two main pillars of a robust strategy being pursued vigorously by FBR to maximize tax compliance, plug revenue leakages and ensure ease of doing business.

He apprised the audience that measures were being taken to overcome the issues relating to integration of retailers with POS System and in this regard instructions have been given to FBR's field formations.

He expressed optimism that under the able leadership of Chairman FBR, Mr. Asim Ahmad, and with the unwavering commitment and persistency, FBR will attain the revenue target set for the current financial year 2022-2023.

Earlier in his welcome note,Sardar Ali Khawja, Member Public Relations, FBR urged upon the media to continue raising awareness among the masses about the importance of the scheme for digitization and documentation of economy.

He added that formalization of national economy will further broaden the tax base, thereby, contributing to prosperity of the country.

It is pertinent to mention that the Federal Government had approved POS Invoicing Prize Scheme in the Finance Bill-2021 in order to motivate the general public and business community to fulfil their duty as responsible taxpayers.

Prior to this eighth round, seven computerized ballots of POS prize scheme have already been successfully organized by FBR this year.

This outreach campaign to woo taxpayers and top tier retailers has started to pay dividends which is evident from the fact that number of verified invoices was increasing persistently.

During the event, video clips of winners of previous month's prize scheme were also aired wherein they appreciated FBR for launching the POS lucky draw scheme.

Out of Rs. 54 million, Rs. 1 million was contributed by Metro Pakistan, Rs 100,000 each for 10 winners.

All the winners were selected through a transparent computerized balloting process, live before the national media.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Business Metro Sale FBR Media Event From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs6.72

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs6.72

11 minutes ago
 Five including gutka manufacturer arrested

Five including gutka manufacturer arrested

2 minutes ago
 Working groups on agriculture to resolve issues: P ..

Working groups on agriculture to resolve issues: Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiris on both sides of LoC observe India's ind ..

Kashmiris on both sides of LoC observe India's independence day as black day

2 minutes ago
 Woman crossing railway track dies after hit by tra ..

Woman crossing railway track dies after hit by train

2 minutes ago
 Minister orders to increase health, education faci ..

Minister orders to increase health, education facilities for miners

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.