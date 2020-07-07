FBR holds farewell in Honour of Outgoing Chairperson

A special Board-in-Council meeting was held in the honour of outgoing Chairperson of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Nausheen Javaid Amjad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :A special Board-in-Council meeting was held in the honour of outgoing Chairperson of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Nausheen Javaid Amjad.

The meeting was attended by Acting Chairman Muhammad Javed Ghani and all members of FBR.

The participants appreciated the services of Nausheen Javaid Amjad as Member and Chairperson FBR, according to FBR press statement issued here.

The Acting Chairman Muhammad Javed Ghani presented a shield to the outgoing Chairperson and expressed warm wishes for her future responsibilities.