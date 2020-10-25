UrduPoint.com
FBR Holds Tax Awareness Campaign In Centaurus Shopping Mall

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 09:20 PM

FBR holds tax awareness campaign in Centaurus shopping mall

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue's (FBR) Facilitation and Taxpayers education Wing held a day long tax awareness campaign in the Centaurus Shopping Mall, here on Sunday.

The campaign was aimed to inform and educate the taxpayers and general public about launching of TaxAsaan App, complaints redressal mechanism through helpline and Integrity and Performance Management Unit, introduction of Point of Sales System and certain other facilitative initiatives taken by the board.

According to press statement issued by FBR, a large gathering of people participated in the campaign activities and appreciated this effort of the board.

Member FATE Bakhtiar Muhammad, Chief FATE Aisha Farooq, Commissioner RTO Islamabad and other officers of FATE Wing were present on the occasion.

While talking with media, Member FATE said that the purpose of this campaign was to tell the people about the significance of tax payment.

He said that such awareness campaigns would be held in all major cities of the country and informed that FBR had launched TaxAsaan App for the taxpayers to file their Income Tax Returns with ease.

He reiterated the resolve that FBR would take all possible steps to facilitate the taxpayers'.

People acknowledged the efforts of FBR regarding tax collection and restricting tax evasion throughout the country.

Different activities had been devised in the Tax Awareness Campaign to keep the interests of the people intact.

Children took part in painting competition. Giveaways were distributed to the people.

RTO Islamabad officials also guided the taxpayers' on filing Income Tax Returns, the statement added.

