FBR holds 'Tax Awareness Educational Session' in education institutions

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday held a 'Tax Awareness Educational Session' in different education institutions of Rawalpindi.

In continuation of holding 'Tax Awareness Educational Sessions' in different educational institutes under Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institutions Cantt.Garrison, Ministry of Defense, Federal Board of Revenue held a session in F.G Post Graduate College for Women, Kashmir Road, Rawalpindi, said a press release issued here.

Different activities for the students were arranged in the session, which greatly helped the students to understand the tax structure and importance of tax payment responsibility.

The officers of Facilitation and Taxpayer Education (FATE) Wing made the students to understand tax system in a very easy to understand manner.

Secretary FATE, Sonia Anwar Rana in her presentation informed about the structure of FBR, types of taxes and benefits of tax returns filing.

The students were informed about 'Tax Asaan App' as well.

A quiz competition was also arranged to gauge the understanding of the students on the subject after the session.

To raise the awareness level, painting picture competition was also arranged amongst the students.

Chief, Facilitation and Taxpayers' Education (FATE) of FBR Tehmina Aamer in her speech highlighted the significance of tax payment and the role of young generation for promoting tax culture.

The students and staff of both colleges asked questions on tax system during the session which were comprehensively answered by Chief FATE.

Rashid Rana, Adnan Akram Bajwa and Alam Zaib Khan, officers of FATE Wing distributed prizes among the winning students of quiz and painting picture competition.

Students showed great enthusiasm in all the activities. The Principal of the college Professor Durr-e-Shahwar Tariq thanked FBR Team for sensitizing students on such national importance subject.

The chief FATE presented shields to the Principal of the college.