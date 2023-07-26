FBR hosts farewell dinner in honor of its chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) here on Wednesday hosted a farewell dinner in the honor of outgoing its Chairman, Asim Ahmad.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Revenue Tariq Mahmood Pasha lauded Asim Ahmad's many sterling qualities and recalled the pleasant memories he shared with him, said a news release issued here.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa outlined the critical importance of FBR for the country and acknowledged the contribution of the chairman towards making the organization more dynamic and impactful despite the innumerable challenges being faced by the country.

Asim Ahmad appreciated the guidance and mentoring he received from his seniors.

He acknowledged the support of his team during his tenure in office.

The chairman also praised the positive role played by the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his continuous support and ownership of the board.

He thanked team FBR for their role in the successes achieved by the organization during his tenure as chairman.

Souvenirs and mementos were also presented to the chairman FBR.

The event was attended by SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mahmood Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Chairman Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission Ashfaq Yousaf Tola, former Finance Secretary Waqar Masood and senior serving and retired officers of the board.

A number of batch mates of the outgoing Chairman FBR were also present on the occasion.