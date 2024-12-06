FBR imposes withholding tax on wedding halls

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed withholding tax on wedding halls and the tax will be collected separately from the person booking instead of hall owners.

Federal Board of Revenue local chapter sources told APP that in a latest meeting, issues were settled between the wedding hall owners and the FBR on collecting 10 percent withholding tax on wedding ceremonies.

According to the President of the Wedding Hall Association, Rana Raees, 10 percent withholding tax will be collected from the party booking the ceremony in the wedding hall.