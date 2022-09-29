UrduPoint.com

FBR Informs Minister About Achieving Monthly Tax Targets For Months Of July-August

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2022 | 10:31 PM

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday apprised the Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on achieving its monthly tax targets for the months of July and August, 2022, and also achieving the quarterly target of September, 2022

The newly sworn in minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, who is also holding the revenue portfolio visited the FBR and presided over a meeting on the revenue collection performance of the institution.

The chairman FBR and Members of the Board (FBR) also attended the meeting, said a press release issued by the FBR.

Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad extended a warm welcome to the minister on behalf of the institution.

The chairman gave the presentation and explained various revenue initiatives taken by the FBR .

In addition, it was brought into the minister's knowledge about the challenges being faced in revenue collections.

In return, the finance minister appreciated the FBR team for their efforts in meeting the targets. He assured the team that he would extend full support to the officials discharging their duties and would engage with them frequently.

He especially appreciated the work done by the FBR in terms of increasing the share of direct taxes (income tax and capital value tax) in the total share of taxes as compared to last year through important measures taken this year for bringing the affluent people in the tax net.

