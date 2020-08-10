FBR initiates action against Irregularities, suspends 45 employees since July

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) while taking action against irregularities, corruption and inefficient elements, has suspended 26 officers, 19 officials and dismissed three employees from service since July

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) while taking action against irregularities, corruption and inefficient elements, has suspended 26 officers, 19 officials and dismissed three employees from service since July.

Besides, permission has also been sought from the Prime Minister to initiate action against two senior officers, according to press statement issued by the board here.

Those suspended included employees of Model Customs Collectorate Quetta, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Gwadar, Karachi, Directorate of Transit Trade Peshawar and Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation IR Hyderabad whereas the dismissed employees were posted in Regional Tax Office, Faisalabad.

FBR is determined to rid the organization of corrupt and inefficient elements, the statement said adding that prompt action would be taken against the officers and officials found involved in irregularity and inefficiency.

The statement said that the image of the organization would be raised and the perception of the taxpayers and people about the organization would be improved so that the taxpayers' can pay their due taxes in time without any hesitation and suspicion thinking that their paid taxed would be utilized on the progress of the country and welfare of the people.

An Integrity and Performance Management Unit (IPMU) has been established in FBR to address the complaints of the taxpayers against any employee, it said.

The complainant can send his complaint through telephone, e-mail and letter which will be scrutinized and investigated by senior officers.

FBR will continue to put its efforts to raise revenue for the government and will strive to achieve the objectives of the organization at all costs.