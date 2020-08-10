UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Initiates Action Against Irregularities, Suspends 45 Employees Since July

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 08:50 PM

FBR initiates action against Irregularities, suspends 45 employees since July

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) while taking action against irregularities, corruption and inefficient elements, has suspended 26 officers, 19 officials and dismissed three employees from service since July

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) while taking action against irregularities, corruption and inefficient elements, has suspended 26 officers, 19 officials and dismissed three employees from service since July.

Besides, permission has also been sought from the Prime Minister to initiate action against two senior officers, according to press statement issued by the board here.

Those suspended included employees of Model Customs Collectorate Quetta, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Gwadar, Karachi, Directorate of Transit Trade Peshawar and Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation IR Hyderabad whereas the dismissed employees were posted in Regional Tax Office, Faisalabad.

FBR is determined to rid the organization of corrupt and inefficient elements, the statement said adding that prompt action would be taken against the officers and officials found involved in irregularity and inefficiency.

The statement said that the image of the organization would be raised and the perception of the taxpayers and people about the organization would be improved so that the taxpayers' can pay their due taxes in time without any hesitation and suspicion thinking that their paid taxed would be utilized on the progress of the country and welfare of the people.

An Integrity and Performance Management Unit (IPMU) has been established in FBR to address the complaints of the taxpayers against any employee, it said.

The complainant can send his complaint through telephone, e-mail and letter which will be scrutinized and investigated by senior officers.

FBR will continue to put its efforts to raise revenue for the government and will strive to achieve the objectives of the organization at all costs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Corruption Faisalabad Peshawar Prime Minister Quetta Gwadar Hyderabad Progress July FBR All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal launches new direct service ..

26 minutes ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches &#039;Salam Beirut&#039 ..

41 minutes ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

1 hour ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi launches all-new ‘Hyperc ..

1 hour ago

SSC discusses joint cooperation with SRTI Park

1 hour ago

Strict implementation of SOPs urged

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.