FBR initiates countrywide audit to ensure fertilizer dealers pay fair share of taxes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has initiated a countrywide exercise for conducting audit of Urea/ Fertilizers dealers to ensure that they pay the correct amount of income tax on their earnings.

In this regards, notices have been issued for audit to a total number of 437 cases, said a FBR statement issued here on Monday.

The proceedings are on hands and shall shortly be finalized. Besides above, notices to all non-filers have also been issued by the concerned Inland Revenue Field Formations.