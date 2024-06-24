- Home
FBR initiates countrywide audit to ensure fertilizer dealers pay fair share of taxes
Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 09:12 PM
The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has initiated a countrywide exercise for conducting audit of Urea/ Fertilizers dealers to ensure that they pay the correct amount of income tax on their earnings
In this regards, notices have been issued for audit to a total number of 437 cases, said a FBR statement issued here on Monday.
The proceedings are on hands and shall shortly be finalized. Besides above, notices to all non-filers have also been issued by the concerned Inland Revenue Field Formations.
