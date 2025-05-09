FBR intensifies litigation management: IHC rules in favour of revenue worth of Rs36.14 bln

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has significantly intensified its litigation management system, yielding substantial results in its legal pursuit of pending revenue cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has significantly intensified its litigation management system, yielding substantial results in its legal pursuit of pending revenue cases.

In a major development, the Islamabad High Court has ruled in favour of the revenue in cases collectively amounting to Rs36.14 billion over the past week, said a press release issued by the FBR here on Friday.

The FBR, has been vigorously pursuing litigation to resolve long-standing cases tied up in higher courts. Hundreds of billion rupees in revenue have been stuck in litigation for years, posing challenges to national revenue collection.

However, with a more focused and strategic approach to legal follow-ups and representation, FBR is witnessing major breakthroughs. Among the most significant outcomes this week are three significant tax disputes cases including M/s Bahria Town (Pvt) Limited, where the Islamabad High Court upheld revenue claims amounting to Rs26.446 billion. These cases were pending in different appellate for as for the last two and half years.

Also, two other corporate cases worth Rs9.7 billion were also decided in favour of FBR by the Islamabad High Court. One case was pending in different courts over the last nine years while the other one was pending litigation over three years.

More than Rs 3 billion have already been recovered in these cases while FBR is proactively pursuing recovery of the remaining amount, reinforcing its commitment to ensuring compliance and accountability.

These successes are a direct result of judicial reforms in the shape of establishment of constitutional benches in the Supreme Courts and High Courts and reflect the commitment of the government under the leadership of the Prime Minister ably assisted by the Attorney General and Chairman Federal Board of Revenue.

The FBR reiterates its commitment to transparency, legal due process, and the efficient resolution of disputes. With a renewed focus on litigation management, the department aims to recover significant public funds and contribute meaningfully to the national exchequer.