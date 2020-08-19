UrduPoint.com
FBR Intensifies Operations Against Fake, Flying Invoices

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:21 PM

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Javed Ghani Wednesday issued directions to all the FBR field offices to expedite operation against tax evasion and play active role to stop the menace of fake and flying invoices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Javed Ghani Wednesday issued directions to all the FBR field offices to expedite operation against tax evasion and play active role to stop the menace of fake and flying invoices.

While implementing the directions, the Karachi Field Office of FBR has taken action against a fake business unit which was involved in evading duties and taxes at import stage under SRO 1125.

According to FBR statement, the said unit was also issuing fake and flying invoices in the market due to which the buyers were claiming input adjustment and refunds.

The unit has committed tax fraud and caused heavy loss of Rs. 210 million to the pubic exchequer. The principal accused Mubarak Khan has been arrested, Similarly, another case of tax evasion of Rs.

105 million has been unearthed.

The tax evasion was taking place by issuance of fake and flying invoices. FBR Multan office has confiscated the counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes.

In another case, FBR Karachi office has received a complaint of Rs. 1 billion money laundering. The investigations are underway.

FBR has encouraged the people to come forward and reveal the identity of the people who are involved in causing tax evasion by using fake and flying invoices.

FBR will grant reward to such whistle blowers under its Reward Rules. The name of the whistle blowers will be kept secret. The information can be given to the Director Intelligence and Investigation Inland Revenue on office number 0519260167 and fax number 0519260156.

