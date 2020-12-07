FBR invites manual applications for extension in Income Tax Returns

The Federal Board of Revenue on Monday invited manual receipt of application seeking extension to file Income Tax Returns for the Tax Year 2020 in order to facilitate the taxpayers

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The Federal board of Revenue on Monday invited manual receipt of application seeking extension to file Income Tax Returns for the Tax Year 2020 in order to facilitate the taxpayers.

Every Inland Revenue field formation would establish a Help Desk to receive manual request for extension, said a press release issued here by the FBR.

One request for extension addressed to the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue concerned could cover multiple taxpayers provided it contain (a) tax payers (b) CNIC /NTN, and (c) identification of jurisdiction to extent possible.

The option for filling of online request for extension would also be available and can be availed to the maximum degree and the extension would be granted generously to the extent possible.