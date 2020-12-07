UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Invites Manual Applications For Extension In Income Tax Returns

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 04:09 PM

FBR invites manual applications for extension in Income Tax Returns

The Federal Board of Revenue on Monday invited manual receipt of application seeking extension to file Income Tax Returns for the Tax Year 2020 in order to facilitate the taxpayers

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The Federal board of Revenue on Monday invited manual receipt of application seeking extension to file Income Tax Returns for the Tax Year 2020 in order to facilitate the taxpayers.

Every Inland Revenue field formation would establish a Help Desk to receive manual request for extension, said a press release issued here by the FBR.

One request for extension addressed to the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue concerned could cover multiple taxpayers provided it contain (a) tax payers (b) CNIC /NTN, and (c) identification of jurisdiction to extent possible.

The option for filling of online request for extension would also be available and can be availed to the maximum degree and the extension would be granted generously to the extent possible.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

FBR 2020

Recent Stories

OPPO about to Launch F17 in Two Vibrant Colours Se ..

6 minutes ago

Jahangir Khan elected as honorary president of WSF ..

14 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,148 new COVID-19 cases, 579 recove ..

26 minutes ago

Banni police arrest two suspected dacoits after en ..

2 minutes ago

Public notice for Mayor ICT election to be issued ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Helicopters Holding Slams Ukraine for 'Ill ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.