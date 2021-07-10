UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Issues A Draft Of Rules For New Export Facilitation Scheme 2021

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

FBR issues a draft of rules for New Export Facilitation Scheme 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a draft of rules for new Export Facilitation Scheme 2021 and sought comments from industry, exporters and other stakeholders.

According to FBR press statement issued here Saturday, the New Export Facilitation Scheme has been approved by the federal government and passed by Parliament under Finance Act 2021.

This scheme would be implemented from August 14, 2021 and would run parallel with existing schemes like Manufacturing bond, DTRE and Export Oriented Schemes for two years.

The existing old schemes would be phased out in next two years and would be fully replaced by Export Facilitation Scheme-2021, the statement said adding that the draft rules could be accessed at official website of FBR.

The Salient Features of new EFS-2021 include minimum documentation and encourages new entrants and SMEs.

The statement said, the Scheme would be completely automated under Web Based on Customs (WeBOC) and Pakistan Single Window (PSW).

The focus of the scheme is on post clearance compliance checks and audits while the users of this Scheme include Exporters (Manufacturers cum Exporters, Commercial Exporters, Indirect Exporters), Common Export Houses, Vendors and International Toll Manufacturers.

The users should be subject to authorization of inputs by the Collector of Customs and Director General Input Output Organization (IOCO).

Inputs include all goods (imported or procured local) for manufacture of goods to be exported like raw materials, spare parts, components, equipment, plant and machinery.

No duty and taxes would be levied on inputs imported by the authorized users and local supplies of inputs to the authorized users shall be zero rated.

Through this new scheme concept of Common Export House to import raw material duty and tax free for subsequent sale to the authorized users especially SMEs has been introduced. This Scheme also introduces concept of International Toll manufacturing.

Under this new Scheme, utilization period has been enhanced from two years to five years depending on the profile/category of exporters.

It is expected that Export Facilitation Scheme 2021 would reduce cost of doing business and cost of tax compliance, improve ease of doing business, reduce liquidity problems of exporters by eliminating Sales Tax refunds and Duty Drawback for the users of Scheme and shall attract more users and shall ultimately promote exports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Import Business Parliament Sale August FBR Post All From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways launches new seasonal routes to San ..

33 minutes ago

UAE an inspiring model in empowering people of det ..

48 minutes ago

Billionaires Branson, Bezos ready for space trip

1 hour ago

Russia reports record high daily COVID-19 deaths, ..

2 hours ago

DEWA invites students to participate in WETEX, Dub ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 1,468 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.