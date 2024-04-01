Open Menu

FBR Issues All Sale Tax Refund Claims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 08:05 PM

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday issued all sale tax refund claims of exporter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday issued all sale tax refund claims of exporter.

According to the FBR statement, the board has issued all sale tax claims prior to March 21, 2024.

