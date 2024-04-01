FBR issues all sale tax refund claims

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday issued all sale tax refund claims of exporter.

According to the FBR statement, the board has issued all sale tax claims prior to March 21, 2024.