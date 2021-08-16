FBR issues clarification on FBR data center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has issued the explanation regarding latest situation pertaining to service optimization of FBR data center.

FBR has clarified that all applications having public interface have been operationalized and running smoothly, said a press release issued by FBR here on Monday.

These operationalized projects include FBR Website, Paysys website, eFBR website, IRIS website, AJK IRIS website; IMS web service, PRA web service and Tax Asaan mobile application.