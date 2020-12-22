UrduPoint.com
FBR Issues Clarification On Turnover From Disposal Of Closing Stock Under FTR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:30 PM

FBR issues clarification on turnover from disposal of closing stock under FTR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday issued a clarification regarding the treatment of closing stock at the time of change of taxation regime form final to minimum tax.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in its letter to FBR had sought a clarification in this regard, said a press statement issued by the board here.

The board clarified the LCCI query in its letter of 3rd December, it said adding however concern had been shown from certain quarters that the clarification could not be widely publicized.

To quell these concerns, the clarification is being clarified through media.

LCCI had stated in the letter that in case of importers, the tax collected at import stage during Tax Year, 2019 had become final tax at the time of collection, therefore, the turnover or income arising from the disposal of such closing stock should not be included in taxable income for the Tax Year, 2020 as this would result in double taxation.

FBR has informed in its clarification that the turnover resulting from disposal of closing stock already declared under Final Tax Regime in previous tax year should not make part of next year's turnover as it would be tantamount to double taxation.

Therefore, such turnover should not be declared in the column 'subject to NTR, for Tax Year, 2020. FBR has further clarified that in order to avoid misuse or mis-declaration, field formations are required to conduct desk audit of all such cases for Tax Year, 2020 and cross match turnover with relevant Sales Tax declarations.

