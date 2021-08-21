FBR issues clarification on use of pirated software for its systems

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Friday issued a clarification on the news aired by a leading news channel regarding use of pirated software for its systems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Friday issued a clarification on the news aired by a leading news channel regarding use of pirated software for its systems.

The FBR has clarified that information technology services for federal and provincial tax authorities such as FBR, SRB, PRA etcetera are being provided by PRAL which also includes maintaining the data centers, said an FBR press release.

In the data centers there are numerous software products which are being used to perform different functions such as cyber security, virtualization, firewall etcetera.

Key companies whose products are being utilized include Oracle, microsoft, VMware, Kaspersky etcetera.

FBR has clarified that the licensed versions of these softwares have been procured. FBR has added that the original license of the product remains intact, if the support to the software expires.

However, at times support for these services may not get renewed in a timely fashion due to unavoidable circumstances.

The FBR has clarified that in year 2019, issue of VMware licensing was raised by the United States government, which was addressed by procuring the requisite licenses after following relevant procedures as laid down in PPRA rules.

For over a year no such issue regarding VMware has cropped up, FBR added.