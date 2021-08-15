UrduPoint.com

FBR Issues Clarification Regarding Customs Operations

15th August 2021

FBR issues clarification regarding customs operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Sunday clarified that Customs operations had remained fully operational, throughout this week.

FBR issued a clarification regarding disturbance in Customs Operations due to up gradation of FBR data center, said a press release issued by FBR here .

Goods Declaration (GD) filing in Weboc for export has remained fully operational however due to slight glitch in Active Taxpayer List (ATL) module, import GDs filing was temporarily affected where ATL data was required as input in the Weboc system, which was restored on priority.

Goods Declaration (GD) for imports is being filed smoothly since yesterday afternoon.

Daily GD filing (import as well as export) for the last three years on August 14th are 310 in year 2019, in year 2020, it was 1148 and last day on August 14th, it was 1901.

Moreover, import GD filings for the last two days are 198 on 14th Augsut and 86 today till noon.

