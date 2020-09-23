UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Issues Directions To Field Offices To Resolve Pending Pension Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 09:10 PM

FBR Issues directions to field offices to resolve pending pension cases

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued directions to all its field formations to resolve all the pending pension cases of employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has issued directions to all its field formations to resolve all the pending pension cases of employees.

In the month of August, twenty pending pension cases of employees of RTO Sargodha have been indicated. Majority of these pension cases are pending with District Accounts office,said a press release issued by FBR here on Wednesday.

The FBR has issued directions to Regional Tax Office, Sargodha to coordinate with the District Accounts Office for payment of pension benefits to the retired employees in case of delay beyond one month after retirement and complete the pending cases being processed in RTO by 30th September, 2020.

Similarly, FBR(HQ) has also directed RTO, Islamabad to coordinate with AGPR and resolve the pending pension cases of all employees retired from January to June, 2020.

Moreover, RTO Islamabad has been directed to coordinate with the AGPR for payment of pensionary benefits to the retired employees.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Sargodha January June August September FBR 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Samsung S20: Battery and Colors

1 hour ago

Samsung S20 FE introduces “Impressive Camera”

1 hour ago

Samsung S20 FE stuns phone users with heart-touchi ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Global Goals House explores internationa ..

1 hour ago

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: A phone that speaks to your ..

2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy launches “Galaxy S20 FE”

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.