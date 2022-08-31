UrduPoint.com

FBR Issues Five SROs To Provide Exemption From Taxes/duties On Imports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 11:15 PM

FBR issues five SROs to provide exemption from taxes/duties on imports

The Federal Board Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday issued five SROs to provide exemption from Taxes/Duties on Import and Supply of Flood-related Goods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The Federal board Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday issued five SROs to provide exemption from Taxes/Duties on Import and Supply of Flood-related Goods.

In order to alleviate the sufferings of the people due to the unprecedented devastation caused by recent floods, the Prime Minister of Pakistan ordered urgent relief measures so as to ensure an uninterrupted supply of relief goods to the people of the affected areas, said a press release issued by FBR.

Elimination of all taxes and duties in procuring the relief goods will help ensure maximum use of resources for lessening the hardships being faced by affected people.

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister, and on the directions of the Federal Government, the FBR has exempted all duties and taxes on import of goods that are needed for relief operations in the flood affected areas.

Such imports will be duty and tax free upon certification by NDMA or PDMA.

The goods being sent as donations by the foreign government or international organizations and donors are also exempted from customs duties and taxes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Import Flood FBR All From Government

Recent Stories

World monkeypox outbreak tops 50,000 cases

World monkeypox outbreak tops 50,000 cases

49 seconds ago
 Kohli, Suryakumar power India into Asia Cup Super ..

Kohli, Suryakumar power India into Asia Cup Super Four

51 seconds ago
 US Prosecutors Likely to Reveal Whether Trump Face ..

US Prosecutors Likely to Reveal Whether Trump Faces Charges After Midterm Vote - ..

54 seconds ago
 UN relief work in full swing in flood-devastated P ..

UN relief work in full swing in flood-devastated Pakistan: Spokesman

59 seconds ago
 Drinking 2 cups of tea daily may help you live lon ..

Drinking 2 cups of tea daily may help you live longer

3 minutes ago
 Govt decides to conduct forensic audit of Shaukat ..

Govt decides to conduct forensic audit of Shaukat Tarin audio leaks; Azam Nazeer ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.