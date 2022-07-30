FBR issues rebuttal about sending of dollars from Karachi Airport

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday issued rebuttal about the purported flight of dollars in April 2022 to Dubai through Karachi Airport in 245 suitcases

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the FBR categorically rebutted the contents of the two back-to-back tweets dated 29th July 2022 made by journalist Shaheen Sehbai on the subject alleging that "Credible insiders say within days after Shehbaz Sharif took office as Prime Minister, a plane with 245 suitcases full of US$ took off from Karachi to Dubai.

"A Customs Intel officer who reported the matter was immediately sacked�.my sources have now confirmed the Customs Intel Officer who was sacked in April when he reported Flight of a private plane with 245 suitcases to Dubai is Abdul Rasheed from Sindh."

According to the FBR, the contents of Sehbai's tweets are unfounded and absolutely contrary to the facts. "No information has been found in the official record of the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigations-Karachi nor in the Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation, Headquarters, Islamabad that can corroborate the assertions made in the tweets of Shaheen Sehbai," the FBR said.

The board further clarified that Abdul Rasheed Shaikh remained DG Intelligence and Investigations-Customs for over two years and three months which was the longest tenure of a DG in the last 15 years.

Furthermore, he was not sacked as claimed by Sehabi in his tweets but was routinely transferred and posted as Member Customs (HQs), FBR on 7th July 2022. He relinquished his charge on 13th July i.e. three months after the purported incident of April 2022.

Moreover, the FBR statement said, Abdul Rasheed himself rebutted the incident as alleged in the tweets stating, "I&I Karachi had never reported any such intervention to me nor do I know the person who has attached my name to the story."

"In view of the foregoing facts on the ground, the baseless assertions in the subject tweets can only be termed as deplorable, coming from such an acclaimed journalist. Hence, the same is rebutted in letter and spirit," the statement added.