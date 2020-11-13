FBR issues ToRs for Integrity Management Cell, Regional Integrity Committees

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Friday issued the Terms of References (ToRs) for the established Integrity Management Cell and Regional Integrity Committees.

According to the ToRs, the Integrity Management Cell would be headed by a BS-21/22 officer of IRS/Customs who will be assisted by two Chiefs (one each from customs & IRS), two Secretaries (one each from customs & IRS) and as much supporting staff as is required.

All the chairpersons of RICs shall report directly to In-charge, IMC in all matters, said FBR statement issued here.

A complaint against an employee of FBR could be submitted in person either directly to the IMC at FBR (HQ) or to any of the designated RIC through email or in writing along with credentials of the complainant including his name, CNIC, Cell Number, mailing address and an affidavit in writing, certifying the genuineness/Correctness of the contexts of complaint.

The complaint could be lodged by emailing at: complaints@fbr.gov.pk, through FBR Online Portal, by submitting a hard copy of the complaint through post addressed either to chairman FBR, In-charge IMC or Chairperson of the RIC.

The complainants can also directly meet with Secretary/Chief (IMC) or chairperson of RIC for lodging complaint, it said adding the Complaints can also be forwarded from PM Portal.

The ToRs have also mentioned about the establishment of "Probe Committee" which will comprise of Chief (IMC), Chief (Mgt) concerned, Second Secretary/Secretary (IMC) and representative from the field formation, if required.

The ToRs also define the general principles for inquiry and probing complaints. The Regional Integrity Committees shall submit a monthly report including the total number of complaints received, disposed and pending to the Integrity Management Cell, it added.