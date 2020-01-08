UrduPoint.com
FBR Kicks Off Operation Against Buying Of Dollars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 06:51 PM

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has started action against dollars buyers.As per media reports, FBR started scrutiny of taxes matter against those who buy dollars million of rupees during 2017 and 2018

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has started action against Dollars buyers.As per media reports, FBR started scrutiny of taxes matter against those who buy dollars million of rupees during 2017 and 2018.According to FBR sources that 24 thousand people across the country buy dollars on high level which 9,880 people belongs to Lahore.

FBR has send lists of dollars buyers to regional tax offices for action.

