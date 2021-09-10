UrduPoint.com

FBR, KPRA Agree To Share Data For Realization Of Maximum Revenue

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 07:53 PM

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Friday agreed to share data and information for realization of maximum revenue

The FBR and KPRA would evolve meaningful mechanism on agriculture income/tax to maximize revenue potential.

Both sides agreed to iron out differences pertaining to sales tax on services related to four important sectors including construction, restaurants, transport and communication and toll manufacturing.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra called on FBR Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed here at the FBR headquarters, said a press release.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Revenue Senior Member Zafar Ali Shah and senior associate, Anum Saeed also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the matters of mutual interest between FBR and KPRA were discussed.

The FBR chairman reiterated his commitment to develop a close working relationship between FBR and KPRA.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister hoped that both FBR and KPRA would develop an enduring system to build close cooperation for the purpose of identifying potential taxpayers and increasing revenue.

