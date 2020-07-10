FBR, Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry hold 'E-Khuli Kutchehri to know businesspeople problems

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) held an "E-Khuli Kutchehri" (open court) via Zoom to know the issues being faced by the business community

According to an LCCI spokesperson here on Friday, Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, RTO-II, Lahore Ahmad Shujah Khan and LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh answered the questions, raised by the participants in the event.

The prime objective of the event was to provide the business community/stakeholders accessible platform to raise their issues relating to the FBR for timely resolution.

During the open court, various issues including change in profile, extension in tax return filing date, foreigner's registration/enrollment, income tax return revision, income tax withholding statement and other general complaints came under discussion.

The Inland Revenue chief commissioner said that the FBR was working to establish close liaison with the business community and taking all possible measures for trust building.

He said that the FBR was committed to resolving issues being faced by the business community in these challenging times.

He said that taxpayers must perform their national obligation by paying taxes on time to jack up tax-to-GDP ratio which was direly needed for progress and prosperity of the country.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh termed the E-Khuli Kutchehri a revolutionary measure and hoped that it would bring FBR and business community close to each other.

He said that situation resulting from COVID-19 posed serious challenges for the business community.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that private sector should be given maximum facilitation for income tax and sales tax returns as trade and economic activities had been badly affected in the last five months. He also called for betterment of refund and audit system.

He said that culture of undue raids at business premises should be abolished to create a business-friendly atmosphere in the county.