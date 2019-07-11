UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Launches Automation Process To Facilitate Import Of Raw Materials For Industries

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 06:01 PM

FBR launches automation process to facilitate import of raw materials for industries

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has devised an improved system of issuance of exemption certificates under Section 148 of the Income Tax Ordinance-2001, particularly for the import of raw material and intermediaries used by industries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has devised an improved system of issuance of exemption certificates under Section 148 of the Income Tax Ordinance-2001, particularly for the import of raw material and intermediaries used by industries.

This intended system was to be based on Automated Risk Based Mechanism to reduce processing time and in issuance of exemption certificates thereby avoiding unnecessary delays costing the importers,said a press release issued by FBR here on Thursday.

In this regard and automated procedure has been planned for public/private limited companies and all other persons.

The automated system will require submission of check listed information from the user.

FBR has further devised a procedure which has to be adopted for issuance of exemption under Section-148 for import of raw material.

Under the new procedure, the Commissioner will issue exemption certificate in case of public limited company within seven (07) days, in case of private limited company within ten (10) days and in case of all other persons within fifteen (15) days of filing of application through an automated system.

If the commissioner fails to take action on the application within the above mentioned time limits, the system will issue exemption certificates to the taxpayer.

However, such exemption certificate issued to all persons, except public limited and private limited companies, shall be provisional.

The system will not issue exemption certificate if an assignment has been issued by the Commissioner within seven (07) days of filing of the application, CPR of discharge of tax liability is not available in the system, annexure to SRO 717(I)/2014 has not been filled in the system and the taxpayer has applied for substitution of raw material to be imported.

FBR has added that before the launch of this system and to improve the quality of the decision making through the involvement of all stakeholders, FBR requests for valuable input from all stakeholders and general public to improve this system.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Company FBR All From

Recent Stories

‘WhizKids’ Children organized Bake Sale food f ..

2 minutes ago

UAE-Korea discuss cleaner production, eco-industri ..

5 minutes ago

SNGPL removes 1350 feet pipeline, 135 illegal conn ..

3 minutes ago

China Sets Retaliatory Duty Exemption Mechanism fo ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan to follow the Chinese Examples of Industr ..

4 minutes ago

Government should take measures for genrating busi ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.