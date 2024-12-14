FBR Launches Faceless Customs Assessment System In Karachi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 14, 2024 | 04:02 PM
Under initiative, all import declarations filed at Karachi's appraisal collectorates after midnight on December 15 will be forwarded to the Central Appraisal Unit (CAU).
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2024) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday launched the Faceless Customs Assessment (FCA) system in Karachi.
This system is a key component of the FBR's transformation plan, approved by the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
The CAU has been established at the South Asia Pakistan Terminal in Karachi under FBR's CGO No. 6 of 2024.
The CAU has been established at the South Asia Pakistan Terminal in Karachi under FBR's CGO No. 6 of 2024.
The FBR said the implementation of the FCA system is expected to bring a positive change in the overall performance and culture of the customs department. It will also greatly benefit the business community by reducing clearance time and enhancing transparency and efficiency.
After the successful completion of the initial phase, the system will be extended to inland ports and border stations, with plans to shift customs appraisal functions outside collectorates.
All arrangements for the Central Appraisal Unit have been finalized, and 55 officers have been deployed there. Additionally, a performance-based incentive system has been introduced to enhance the productivity and accountability of appraisal officers.
The system will reward honest and hardworking officers for their exemplary services.
The reforms have also been introduced in the standards and licensing system for customs clearing agents. A point-scoring system has been implemented, where agents who file honest and accurate declarations will earn higher points and improve their profiles.
However, the agents responsible for incorrect or substandard declarations would lose points, and persistent poor performance could result in license cancellation.
