Open Menu

FBR Launches Faceless Customs Assessment System In Karachi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 14, 2024 | 04:02 PM

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

Under initiative, all import declarations filed at Karachi's appraisal collectorates after midnight on December 15 will be forwarded to the Central Appraisal Unit (CAU). 

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2024) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday launched the Faceless Customs Assessment (FCA) system in Karachi.

This system is a key component of the FBR's transformation plan, approved by the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Under the initiative, all import declarations filed at Karachi's appraisal collectorates after midnight on December 15 would be forwarded to the Central Appraisal Unit (CAU).

The CAU has been established at the South Asia Pakistan Terminal in Karachi under FBR's CGO No. 6 of 2024.

The FBR said the implementation of the FCA system is expected to bring a positive change in the overall performance and culture of the customs department. It will also greatly benefit the business community by reducing clearance time and enhancing transparency and efficiency.

After the successful completion of the initial phase, the system will be extended to inland ports and border stations, with plans to shift customs appraisal functions outside collectorates.

All arrangements for the Central Appraisal Unit have been finalized, and 55 officers have been deployed there. Additionally, a performance-based incentive system has been introduced to enhance the productivity and accountability of appraisal officers.

The system will reward honest and hardworking officers for their exemplary services.

The reforms have also been introduced in the standards and licensing system for customs clearing agents. A point-scoring system has been implemented, where agents who file honest and accurate declarations will earn higher points and improve their profiles.

However, the agents responsible for incorrect or substandard declarations would lose points, and persistent poor performance could result in license cancellation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Prime Minister Import Business Poor December Border FBR All Asia

Recent Stories

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

50 minutes ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 hour ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

1 hour ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

4 hours ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

5 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

5 hours ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

9 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration t ..

UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..

17 hours ago
 France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business