FBR Launches IRIS 2.0, Redefining User Experience, Efficiency

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad on Thursday launched IRIS 2.0, an upgraded version of the tax filing system developed by Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL)

On this occasion, Member Inland Revenue (IR) Operations, Member Information Technology (IT) , Chief Executive Officer PRAL and heads of IR and IT wings were also present, said a news release issued here.

IRIS 2.0 marks a significant milestone in tax administration with improved user experience, enhanced efficiency, and cost-saving for the FBR.

IRIS 1.0 and its successor IRIS 1.1, while pioneering, faced several challenges which impacted its performance and user satisfaction in addition to its costly hardware requirements during peak loads.

Addressing these concerns head-on, IRIS 2.0 has undergone a major transformation, with focus on robust backend enhancements and an intuitive frontend design, ensuring a seamless experience for both users and the FBR.

This was made possible with the leadership and directions of Chairman FBR, Member IR Operations and Member IT by transforming technologies, updating PRAL culture and optimizing PRAL teams.

By upgrading to IRIS 2.0, the FBR will enhance its tax filing operations for achieving greater efficiency, and significantly reducing hardware expenditures.

Ultimately, the improved user experience will elevate overall user satisfaction, making IRIS 2.0 a valuable asset for the FBR.

IRIS 2.0 is indicative of the FBR and PRAL's resolve to utilize cutting-edge technology for improved service delivery and greater efficiency.

It reflects the vision of the Chairman FBR to see FBR as a modern, technology-driven and efficient organization, in the best service of the nation.

