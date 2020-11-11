UrduPoint.com
FBR Launches Maloomat App To Facilitate Taxpayers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 08:34 PM

FBR launches Maloomat App to facilitate taxpayers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Wednesday launched the Maloomat TaxRay Application to facilitate the taxpayers' and general public in filing tax returns correctly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Wednesday launched the Maloomat TaxRay Application to facilitate the taxpayers' and general public in filing tax returns correctly.

This application has been uploaded on the website of FBR, according to a press statement issued by the board here.

Taxpayers' and general public can get the information about their assets andwithholding deductions through the application.

The information provided by this application would help the taxpayers' in filing their annual tax returns correctly, it added.

