UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Launches Online Module For Green Field Industry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 08:28 PM

FBR launches online module for Green Field Industry

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Wednesday launched online module in IRIS for facilitating filing of applications for the grant of Green Field Industry Status

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Wednesday launched online module in IRIS for facilitating filing of applications for the grant of Green Field Industry Status.

The initiative has been taken to promote investment in the Green Field Industry and to facilitate such investors, said a press statement issued by the board here.

To this end, two separate applications have been provided under the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 and Sales Tax Act, 1990, the statement added.

Faceless compliance and facilitation through the use of ICT tools is a priority agenda of FBR as per the Vision of the Present government, the statement added.

It said that the board was moving fast to accomplish this vision as a leader in developing and launching such faceless compliance tools for facilitation of the taxpayers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

FBR National University Government Industry

Recent Stories

Emirates Flight Training Academy celebrates first- ..

47 seconds ago

Paigham e Pakistan Conference urged youth to play ..

2 minutes ago

Condolence reference held for Bahauddin Zakariya U ..

2 minutes ago

Pompeo to Quarantine After Contact With COVID-19-I ..

2 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case ag ..

5 minutes ago

JKPFL hails Jamal Afghani's sacrifice for Kashmir ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.