FBR launches online module for Green Field Industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Wednesday launched online module in IRIS for facilitating filing of applications for the grant of Green Field Industry Status.

The initiative has been taken to promote investment in the Green Field Industry and to facilitate such investors, said a press statement issued by the board here.

To this end, two separate applications have been provided under the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 and Sales Tax Act, 1990, the statement added.

Faceless compliance and facilitation through the use of ICT tools is a priority agenda of FBR as per the Vision of the Present government, the statement added.

It said that the board was moving fast to accomplish this vision as a leader in developing and launching such faceless compliance tools for facilitation of the taxpayers.