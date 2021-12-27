FBR launches PSW subscription process: Sarhadi

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :President of Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has said that the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has successfully launched the subscription process of the Pakistan Single Window (PSW).

In a press release issued here on Monday, he said that the FBR has also decided the inactivation of Weboc system before January 5, 2022 and then access to Weboc system will be made through PSW system.

He said that all those businessmen who have not obtained the ID of PSW should get the facility of PSW subscription immediately, so all customs clearing agents, importers, exporters and businessmen could clear the goods through the new system without any hurdle.

He said that in case of any problem in the system, the administration of PSW could be contacted through 'psw.gov.pk.

