UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Launches Tax Filing Mobile-phone Application, Simplifies Tax Return Form

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 07:55 PM

FBR launches tax filing mobile-phone application, simplifies tax return form

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Wednesday launched user-friendly mobile application for filing income tax returns and also introduced a new and simplified tax return form to facilitate filers to file their return with ease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Wednesday launched user-friendly mobile application for filing income tax returns and also introduced a new and simplified tax return form to facilitate filers to file their return with ease.

Briefing the media about the various features of the application and new tax form, which is available at the website of the board as well as could be accessed through mobile phone application, member inland revenue FBR, Ch. Muhammad Tarique said it was after a great hard work by the IT department of the board that such application was developed.

"You will feel it very easy to use it and file income tax returns," he said while responding to various queries of the journalists.

He said that the board also intends to launch an awareness campaign to educate people as well as its own staff to use the application, adding that it would also consider to attach a help guide with the application to help consumers resolve the issues at their own.

He said that currently the application was available in English language only, however the board would consider to launch its urdu version to facilitate maximum number of people.

He said that the board would also introduce pre-filler forms to save consumers' time in filing the information every time they fill the form.

To a question, Member IT, Asim Ahmed said that the board had already obtained data of government employees from the AGPR for the purpose, and initially the pre-filler forms would be introduced for the government employees, which could be then extended to other possible tax filers.

He said that although the board was having real time integration with NADRA and was using its database for various purposes, however said the FBR would not provide data of third-party to NADRA.

To a question, he said that there was minimal possibility of data theft from the FBR system.

He said that the FBR could allow third party to make applications through which consumers could file tax returns, adding that around three consultants have approached FBR to develop application through which the tax could be filed in IRIs system of FBR.

He said that the board had also established help desks to provide assistance to the people who face difficulties in filing their returns.

Spokesperson FBR, Syed Nadeem Hussain Rizvi said that the FBR had also added a new page in income tax filer application for traders to file their income tax return.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mobile Guide FBR Media From Government

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh meets with French Ambassador

13 minutes ago

MoCCAE, DIAC, DKP establish collaboration on envir ..

1 hour ago

Five more innocent youth arrested in IIOJK

3 minutes ago

KP assembly achieves milestone by making record le ..

3 minutes ago

72th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam on Friday

3 minutes ago

Danish convicted sub killer admits murder of Swedi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.