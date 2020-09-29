UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBR Launches Tax Returns For Small Retailers In Regional Languages

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:14 PM

FBR launches tax returns for small retailers in regional languages

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched Income Tax Returns in regional languages to facilitate small retailers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has launched Income Tax Returns in regional languages to facilitate small retailers .

The returns have been launched in Punjabi, Sindhi, Balochi and Pashto languages in line with the vision of the Prime Minister and directions of Advisor to PM on Finance and Revenue, said an FBR press statement issued here Wednesday.

The Tax Returns in these languages have been uploaded on FBR's website, it said adding that this initiative has been taken to facilitate the retailers in filing their tax returns.

FBR is striving to make the systems and processes more facilitative for the business community, the statement added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business FBR

Recent Stories

Sohail Lashari elected as President Pak-Iran Joint ..

7 minutes ago

Laurel Bank School System students make their teac ..

22 minutes ago

National T20 Cup will start tomorrow at Multan Sta ..

1 hour ago

Traders, industrialists backbone of country's econ ..

1 minute ago

Emirates SkyCargo launches freighter flights to Gu ..

1 hour ago

Light rain likely in few districts of KP, GB, Kash ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.