FBR launches tax returns for small retailers in regional languages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has launched Income Tax Returns in regional languages to facilitate small retailers .

The returns have been launched in Punjabi, Sindhi, Balochi and Pashto languages in line with the vision of the Prime Minister and directions of Advisor to PM on Finance and Revenue, said an FBR press statement issued here Wednesday.

The Tax Returns in these languages have been uploaded on FBR's website, it said adding that this initiative has been taken to facilitate the retailers in filing their tax returns.

FBR is striving to make the systems and processes more facilitative for the business community, the statement added.