FBR Launching E-filing System For Receiving Income Tax Appeals

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 10:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) will soon launch the automated system of e-filing of appeals to enable the taxpayers e-file appeals against orders by income tax authorities on the Iris Web Portal.

The e-filing system would also facilitate the Commissioner IR Appeals to efficiently dispose off the appeals using Iris Portal, FBR officials announced during a webinar session held with the petitioners.

The petitioners were also informed that FBR was in the process to automate the Commissioner IR (Appeals).

It will also minimize the physical contact with the taxpayer, facilitate filing of appeal, reduce the cost of filing appeal and will ensure efficient service delivery with transparency.

The taxpayer would be able to file appeals, application for condonation, rectification, stayand additional grounds from the comfort of its office.

