FBR Likely To Extend Income Tax Returns Deadline
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 29, 2024 | 10:08 PM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2024) The Federal board of Revenue is likely to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns, the sources familiar with the development said on Sunday
Sources said that the FBR is considering extending the deadline for submitting income tax returns.
The sources added that a decision on the extension might be made after the Prime Minister returns to the country.
FBR sources also mentioned that they would recommend the Prime Minister extend the deadline.
According to FBR sources, the system is currently under heavy load due to the high number of returns being filed. By September 28, 2.9 million returns had been submitted, compared to 1.
4 million returns filed by the same date last year.
On the other hand, FBR sources assured that ample time would be provided to resolve the technical issues with the website, and it would be ensured that no citizen is unable to submit their tax return.
The FBR had set the deadline for filing tax returns as September 30, with no plans for an extension.
Meanwhile, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) expressed concerns about difficulties in filing income tax returns and have requested a one-month extension in the deadline.
