FBR makes arrangements for speedy clearance of relief consignments

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has instructed all Chief Collectors of Customs to ensure effective coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) to complete formalities so that imported relief consignments for flood affectees are cleared within 24 hours.

The process would help speedy clearance of tents, mosquito-nets, rescue/relief boats, and other relief items, said a press statement issued by FBR.

The FBR reiterated that for (90) days (w.e.f August 20, 2022), all types of relief goods when imported are exempted from all types of federal duties and taxes including customs duty, regulatory duty, sales tax and advance income tax if these are certified by NDMA or a PDMA.