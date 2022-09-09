UrduPoint.com

FBR Makes Arrangements For Speedy Clearance Of Relief Consignments

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 04:00 PM

FBR makes arrangements for speedy clearance of relief consignments

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has instructed all Chief Collectors of Customs to ensure effective coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) to complete formalities so that imported relief consignments for flood affectees are cleared within 24 hours.

The process would help speedy clearance of tents, mosquito-nets, rescue/relief boats, and other relief items, said a press statement issued by FBR.

The FBR reiterated that for (90) days (w.e.f August 20, 2022), all types of relief goods when imported are exempted from all types of federal duties and taxes including customs duty, regulatory duty, sales tax and advance income tax if these are certified by NDMA or a PDMA.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Flood August FBR All From

Recent Stories

Ushna Shah offers her kidney

Ushna Shah offers her kidney

26 minutes ago
 World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devast ..

World support Pakistan to meet challenge of devastating floods: UN Chief

49 minutes ago
 Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Co ..

Declaration of the Fifth Session of the Islamic Conference of Youth and Sports M ..

3 hours ago
 US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakist ..

US dollar continues it's trajectory against Pakistani rupee

3 hours ago
 Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 Worl ..

Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 World Cup

3 hours ago
 FM urges int’l community to address state-sponso ..

FM urges int’l community to address state-sponsored terrorism

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.