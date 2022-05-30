FBR nominates focal persons at all International Airports across Pakistan

In the wake of issuance of SRO 598(1)2022 by the Government of Pakistan, FBR has nominated focal persons at all International Airports across Pakistan to facilitate genuine passengers and ensure timely complaint redressal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :In the wake of issuance of SRO 598(1)2022 by the Government of Pakistan, FBR has nominated focal persons at all International Airports across Pakistan to facilitate genuine passengers and ensure timely complaint redressal.

Needless to add that FBR strongly believes in taxpayers' facilitation, ease of doing business and thus promoting a culture of tax compliance in the country.