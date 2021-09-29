UrduPoint.com

FBR Not To Extend Date Of Filing Of Tax Returns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 07:22 PM

FBR not to extend date of filing of tax returns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Wednesday informed that the board would not extend the date of filing of tax returns for the tax year 2021.

"The board has decided that last date of filing of return is 30 September 2021 which will not be extended for individuals, Association of Person (AoPs) and companies which are required to file income tax return by the due date", said a press statement issued by FBR.

However, simultaneously provision of section 119 (1) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 stipulate that a "person required to furnished a tax return under section 114 may apply, in writing to the commissioner for an extension of the time to furnished the return." While it was important that the date filing of tax return for the Tax Year 2021, being September 30,2021, was retained as the final date for the purpose.

It was absolutely necessary that commissioner generously grant extension in all cases of hardship of any nature, the statement added.

To render the entire process of filling for extension and granting of time to taxpayersfor filing of tax return, IRIS is being modified to make it facilitative and less time consuming.

According to the statement, the chief commissioner, both in term of administrative responsibilities and legal powers vested in them under section 119 (4) ibid, were required to be fully vigilant and ensured that no requests for extension would remain unattended in their jurisdiction.

More Stories From Business

