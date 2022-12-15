FBR notifies promotion of 12 officers to BS-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday issued a notification for the promotion of 12 officers from BS-20 to BS-21 and 4 officers from BS-19 to BS-20.

Among the officers promoted to BS-21 included Afaque Ahmed Quershi, an officer of Inland Revenue Services (IRS) as a Member (Inland Revenue Policy), FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

Khurshid Ahmad Khan Marwat, an officer of IR Services has taken over the charge of the post as Member, FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

FBR also notify that Abdul Majid Yousfani, an officer of Pakistan Customs Services (PCS) has assumed the charge of the post as Member (IT), FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

Nasir Iqbal, an officer of IR Services has taken over the charge of the post as Chief Commissioner -IR, Regional Tax Office, Lahore.

Iftikhar Ahmad, an officer of PC Services has taken over the charge of the post as Director General, Directorate General of Transit Trade, Karachi.

Muhammad Saleem, an officer of PC Services has taken over the charge of the post as Chief Collector of Customs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Customs House, Peshawar.

Among the officers promoted to BS-20, Rizwan Salabat, an officer of PC Services has taken over the charge of the post as Chief (Customs-Operations), FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

Khurram Naeem, an officer of PC Services has taken over the charge of the post as Chief (F&C), FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

FBR notified that Shafaqat Ali Khan Niazi, an officer of Pakistan Customs Services has assumed the charge of the post as Chief (PAC-Customs), FBR (HQ), Islamabad.

Asdaq Afzal Sensera, an officer of PC Services has taken over the charge of the post as Chief (Reforms & Modernization), FBR (HQ), Islamabad.