FBR Offices To Remain Open From June 28-30

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:31 AM

FBR offices to remain open from June 28-30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ):Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued instructions to all the LTUs/CRTOs/RTOs to remain open and observe extended working hours till 08:00 pm on June 28 (Friday), June 29 (Saturday) and till 11:00 pm on June 30 (Sunday), 2019 to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of duties and taxes and filing of income tax returns/statements, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The FBR has further instructed the chief commissioners (IR) to liaise with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to ensure transfer of tax collection by these branches on June 30th to the respective branches of SBP on the same date and to account the same towards collection for the month of June, 2019.

More Stories From Business

