Open Menu

FBR Offices To Remain Open On June 22-23 For Tax Collection

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 07:59 PM

FBR offices to remain open on June 22-23 for tax collection

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday said that all its offices would remain open on June 22-23 (Saturday and Sunday) for tax collection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday said that all its offices would remain open on June 22-23 (Saturday and Sunday) for tax collection.

According to FBR notification, all its Large Taxpayers' Offices (LTOs), Medium Taxpayers' Office (MTO), Corporate Tax Offices (CTOs) and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) would remain open to facilitate the collection of duties and taxes, ensuring a smooth and efficient process for taxpayers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

June Sunday FBR All

Recent Stories

Sindh Govt allocates Rs. 500 million for Benazir W ..

Sindh Govt allocates Rs. 500 million for Benazir Women Agricultural Workers Prog ..

5 minutes ago
 Police officers listen to people's grievances at m ..

Police officers listen to people's grievances at mosques

6 minutes ago
 Punjab health ministers stress collective responsi ..

Punjab health ministers stress collective responsibility in dengue control

6 minutes ago
 Health minister visits RBC, attends ceremony to ma ..

Health minister visits RBC, attends ceremony to mark World Blood Donor Day

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Food Festival organized in Chengdu, China

Pakistan Food Festival organized in Chengdu, China

6 minutes ago
 Sindh boosts policing budget by 22% to enhance law ..

Sindh boosts policing budget by 22% to enhance law and order

16 minutes ago
Prosecutor General Office says to enhance coordina ..

Prosecutor General Office says to enhance coordination with Lahore Police

16 minutes ago
 Sindh government allocates Rs. 800 Million for spo ..

Sindh government allocates Rs. 800 Million for sports in FY 2024-25

16 minutes ago
 Punjab govt steps up efforts for safe hospital tre ..

Punjab govt steps up efforts for safe hospital treatments

15 minutes ago
 KP Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIK ..

KP Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

15 minutes ago
 Mid-career management course delegation pays visit ..

Mid-career management course delegation pays visit to CPO

15 minutes ago
 District administration chalks out cleanliness pla ..

District administration chalks out cleanliness plan to keep city clean on Eid

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business