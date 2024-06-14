FBR offices to remain open on June 22-23 for tax collection

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday said that all its offices would remain open on June 22-23 (Saturday and Sunday) for tax collection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday said that all its offices would remain open on June 22-23 (Saturday and Sunday) for tax collection.

According to FBR notification, all its Large Taxpayers' Offices (LTOs), Medium Taxpayers' Office (MTO), Corporate Tax Offices (CTOs) and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) would remain open to facilitate the collection of duties and taxes, ensuring a smooth and efficient process for taxpayers.