FBR Offices To Remain Open On June 22-23 For Tax Collection
Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 07:59 PM
The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday said that all its offices would remain open on June 22-23 (Saturday and Sunday) for tax collection
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday said that all its offices would remain open on June 22-23 (Saturday and Sunday) for tax collection.
According to FBR notification, all its Large Taxpayers' Offices (LTOs), Medium Taxpayers' Office (MTO), Corporate Tax Offices (CTOs) and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) would remain open to facilitate the collection of duties and taxes, ensuring a smooth and efficient process for taxpayers.
Recent Stories
Sindh Govt allocates Rs. 500 million for Benazir Women Agricultural Workers Prog ..
Police officers listen to people's grievances at mosques
Punjab health ministers stress collective responsibility in dengue control
Health minister visits RBC, attends ceremony to mark World Blood Donor Day
Pakistan Food Festival organized in Chengdu, China
Sindh boosts policing budget by 22% to enhance law and order
Prosecutor General Office says to enhance coordination with Lahore Police
Sindh government allocates Rs. 800 Million for sports in FY 2024-25
Punjab govt steps up efforts for safe hospital treatments
KP Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan
Mid-career management course delegation pays visit to CPO
District administration chalks out cleanliness plan to keep city clean on Eid
More Stories From Business
-
French stocks drag down European markets on election jitters16 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt presents Rs 3.056.27 trillion development, social protection-oriented budget27 minutes ago
-
Sindh allocates Rs. 6.1b for Rangers in 2024-25 Budget27 minutes ago
-
Loan agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropower project signed50 minutes ago
-
FCCI says defence minister has promised to help solve business community problems15 minutes ago
-
RDA inflows rise to $8.055 bn in May 2447 minutes ago
-
France makes 700-mn-euro offer for Atos security units55 minutes ago
-
MoEF, WAPDA sign agreement for Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project1 hour ago
-
PSX closed at historic high level of 76,706 points2 hours ago
-
Pakistan offers vast opportunities for foreign investment across multiple sectors: ICCI1 hour ago
-
Punjab presented tax-free budget with largest ADP: ministers2 hours ago
-
Tokyo shares open lower1 hour ago