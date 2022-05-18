FBR organizes 5th lucky draw of POS scheme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Member Inland Revenue Operation (IR) Qaisar Iqbal has urged the citizens to take optimum benefit from invoices for shoppers under its POS (Point of Sale) Scheme.

Addressing the 5th lucky draw of POS Scheme at a local hotel, he said the buyer must get computerized shopping receipt from the sellers and upload the respective receipt number through FBR Tax Easy app to be eligible for the lucky draw.

The POS Scheme features Rs 50,000 each prize for 1,000 customers; four prizes of Rs 250,000; two prizes of Rs 500,000 and a bumper prize of Rs one million, he maintained.

Qaisar Iqbal mentioned that POS lucky draw was held on 15th of every month and so far the FBR held five such draws through which prizes worth millions of rupees were distributed.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and former FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar drawn the Names of prize winning customers under POS Scheme. Nasira Anjum from Lahore won the bumper prize of Rs one million.

Through their video messages at the event, the winners of last draw including Rabia Faisal of Islamabad and Abdul Wajid Sheikh of Karachi said that POS reward scheme was encouraging and will help increase the tax revenue collection.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Commissioner Tax Payer Ahmed Shuja Khan, Chief Commissioner Corporate Tax Office Lahore Tariq Chaudhry, Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office Nasir Iqbal and other officers.