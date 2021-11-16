UrduPoint.com

FBR Organizes AML/CFT Training Sessions For DNFBPs

Tue 16th November 2021 | 12:30 AM

FBR organizes AML/CFT training sessions for DNFBPs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :As part of ongoing outreach to Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs), Federal board of Revenue (FBR) in collaboration with United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) on Monday organized capacity building training sessions on AML/CFT compliance at Lahore.

The representatives from FBR, Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU), National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Institute of Chartered Accounts of Pakistan (ICAP) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) were the key-note speakers in the training sessions, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The participants included real estate agents, jewellers, accountants and lawyers.

In his opening remarks, Director General DNFBPs, Mohammad Iqbal, apprised the participants of the steps taken to reinforce the anti-money laundering and countering terrorist financing regimes in Pakistan and emphasized on sustained counter measures in the non-financial sectors of the country.

The participants were informed that FBR will continue to facilitate DNFBPs to build their understanding of AML/CFT regime, to enable them to perform their functions, efficiently.

The speakers apprised the DNFBPs of AML/CFT various aspects, such as screening the lists of proscribed or UN designated persons and organizations, customer's due diligence, suspicious transaction reporting and the national risk assessment on money laundering and terrorist financing.

The real estate agents, jewellers and other participants expressed their commitment to combat money laundering and financing of terrorism in the best national interest.

The DG DNFBPs highlighted that FBR as the AML/CFT regulatory authority will continue supervising and facilitating the DNFBPs, so that the ill-gotten proceeds of crimes cannot be stashed in the real estate, gold or precious metals and stones.

