FBR Organizes AML/CFT Workshop For DNFBPs

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) here on Monday organized an outreach and capacity building sessions for designated non-financial businesses and professions (DNFBPs) to ensure anti-money laundering and counter financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) compliance.

The workshop was organized in collaboration with United Nation Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), said a FBR press release.

The representatives from Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU), National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and Ministry of foreign affairs were the key-note speakers in the training sessions.

The participants attended the training includes real estate agents, jewellers, accountants and lawyers.

Director General (DG) DNFBPs, Mohammad Iqbal has stressed upon the need to combat money laundering in its all forms and manifestations.

He apprised the participants of the measures taken by FBR to facilitate the DNFBPs and help build their understanding through various activities including webinars, guidance documents and face-to-face training sessions.

Mohammad Iqbal emphasized that while the Financial�Action�Task Force (FATF) actions on DNFBPs had largely been addressed, FBR as the AML/CFT regulatory authority will continue supervising the DNFBPs for implementation of AML/CFT regime, so that the money generated through crimes cannot be concealed in real estate and gold or precious stones.

The sessions were warmly appreciated and generously acknowledged by all the participants.

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.