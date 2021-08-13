FBR organizes awareness session on Benami Law

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday organized an awareness session' under the directions of Director General Anti-Benami Initiative, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday organized an awareness session' under the directions of Director General Anti-Benami Initiative, Islamabad.

As a part of awareness campaign, the Commissioner Inland Revenue, Anti-Benami Initiative, Zone-II, Lahore visited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), said a press release issued by the FBR here.

The session was attended by members of the FCCI. The session included presentation on the Benami law, legal structure, and its implications on the economy as a whole.

After the presentation, question and answers session was held.

The members of FCCI asked questions related to Benami law.The members of FCCI requested the Commissioner Inland Revenue, Anti-Benami Initiative, Zone-II, Lahore to put forth their suggestion to the policy makers regarding announcement of an amnesty scheme for benami properties.The session ended on a note of thanks from the Commissioner Inland Revenue, Anti-Benami Initiative, Zone-II, Lahore.