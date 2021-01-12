FBR organizes daylong session on human immune system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Facilitation and Taxpayers' education Wing (FATE) of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday arranged one day Session at its headquarters here to create awareness about human immune system to fight off viral diseases.

"The purpose of holding this session was to enlighten FBR officers and officials about boosting immune system to fight off viral diseases," said an FBR press statement issued here.

For the session, a renowned consultant Physician and Dermatologist Dr. Tahira Shahid was specially invited to deliver a lecture on the subject.

Dr. Tahira Shahid shared basic tips and precautionary measures to boost immunity particularly in the situation of ongoing corona pandemic.

A large gathering of officers and officials were present in the Session. A free laboratory point was also set up by Advanced Diagnostic Center to provide free Testing Service of Covid-19, blood cholesterol and blood sugar to the willing employees.

Multi-vitamins were also distributed to the employees after the session.

At the end of session, Member FATE Syed Nadeem Hussain Rizvi thanked Dr. Tahira Shahid for sharing valuable information about health and immune system particularly during current Corona pandemic situation.

Chairman FBR Muhammad Javed Ghani also thanked Dr. Tahira Shahid for visiting FBR, the statement added.